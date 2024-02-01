Murray Garnick to Retire From Altria

Murray R. Garnick, executive vice president and general counsel of Altria Group, will retire on April 1. Garnick’s career spanned nearly 40 years in support of Altria and its family of companies. He joined Altria Client Services in 2008 as senior vice president and associate general counsel after more than two decades representing Altria and its subsidiaries in litigation matters as a partner at the law firm of Arnold and Porter.

“Under Murray’s guidance, we have successfully managed significant litigation challenges and established Altria as a leading advocate for tobacco harm reduction policies in the U.S.,” said Altria CEO Billy Gifford in a statement. “In addition to Murray’s significant individual contributions, his passion for developing world-class legal and regulatory talent has contributed tremendously to Altria’s success. I am grateful for his many contributions, and I wish him the best in retirement.”

Robert (Bob) A. McCarter will become Altria’s executive vice president and general counsel effective April 1, 2024. Currently, McCarter serves as senior vice president and associate general counsel for Altria Client Services, where he supervises the management of tobacco, health and other litigation. McCarter joined Altria in 2015 following 18 years in private practice representing Altria and its subsidiaries in litigation matters.