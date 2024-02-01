Pax Labs Sues ALD Over Patents

Pax Labs has filed a lawsuit against the vape brand Stiiizy and its manufacturer ALD Group for allegedly infringing four vape pen patents, reports Bloomberg Law.

Stiiizy and Hong Kong-based ALD make vaporizing devices, including a cartridge and battery, that utilize methods similar to Pax Labs’ patents, according to separate complaints filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Pax Labs said the companies infringed U.S. Patents 11,369,756, 11,369,757, 11,766,527 and 11,759,580, which deal with methods for leak-resistant vaporizer cartridges and apparatuses.