Russian Scientists Create Reduced-Nicotine Tobacco

Scientists from Russia’s Institute of Cytology and Genetics have created a reduced-nicotine content tobacco.

“Tobacco synthesis genes are associated with key life processes of the plant,” said Sofya Gerasimova, senior researcher at the Institute of Cytology and Genetics at the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences. “We modified tobacco into a plant with an inherited reduced-nicotine content.”

The two “most promising methods” for reducing the nicotine content were patented, according to nsk.kp. The scientists believe modified tobacco could serve as a food source for insects and that it will have a positive effect on the human body.