China Tobacco Manager Pleads Guilty to Corruption

A former deputy manager of China Tobacco Yunnan Industrial Co. pleaded guilty on Jan. 25 to taking more than CNY354 million ($50 million) in bribes, reports China Daily.

Prosecutors accused Gu Bo of taking advantage of his positions from 1999 to 2018 to assist others in their business activities in return for illegal payments.

Gu was placed under disciplinary review and supervisory investigation in January 2023. He is the fourth China Tobacco Yunnan Industrial official to be investigated for corruption since last year.

In 2023, authorities probed the activities of Zhang Shuichang, Zhu Shaoming and Wu Yi.