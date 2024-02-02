Song Young-jae to Lead BAT Korea

British American Tobacco has appointed Song Young-jae as its new country manager in Korea, reports The Korea Herald.

A marketing and finance expert, Song will be tasked with promoting BAT’s combustible products.

“Song is an expert in the global tobacco industry and the right person to spearhead the company’s future innovation,” a company official was quoted as saying.

A graduate from the London School of Economics and Political Science, Song started his career at the BAT headquarters in London in 2008. In 2010, Song moved to BAT’s Netherlands office, where he nurtured his specialty in marketing and finance.

Following a first stint at BAT’s Korean unit between 2014 and 2020, Song was appointed general director of the BAT-Vinataba joint venture in Vietnam.

“I feel heavy responsibility taking the country manager post at BAT Rothmans amid the rapidly changing market environment,” Song said. “I will introduce innovative and sustainable business strategies so that BAT Rothmans can lead the market in the future and solidify its status in the global tobacco industry.”