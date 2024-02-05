BAT Nigeria Celebrates Factory Anniversary

British American Tobacco Nigeria is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Ibadan factory. Established in 2003, the Ibadan factory has been a cornerstone of BAT Nigeria’s operations in West and Central Africa, enabling exports to 11 countries in the West and Central Africa region, and recently exporting to the U.S.

“Two decades ago, we embarked on a journey to establish a world-class manufacturing facility in Nigeria, and today, we are proud to celebrate the Ibadan factory as a shining example of our commitment to excellence and sustainability in Nigeria,” said Yarub Al-Bahrani, managing director at BAT Nigeria and West and Central Africa.

“The factory has played a pivotal role in our success, contributing significantly to the Nigerian economy, creating employment opportunities across the value chain, and promoting environmental stewardship”, he added.

The Ibadan factory has implemented a comprehensive environmental management system, incorporating stringent measures to reduce its carbon footprint. According to BAT, these efforts have resulted in significant reductions in energy consumption, water usage and waste generation.

On Feb. 6, Ibadan will unveil its 1.4MWP grid-tied solar panel system. Its advocacy for water stewardship has been recognized with various certifications, including the prestigious Alliance for Water Stewardship core certification.

Speaking on the factory’s milestone, BAT’s director of external affairs for West and Central Africa, Odiri Erewa-Meggison, asserted that BAT Nigeria has remained steadfast in its commitment to driving ‘A Better Tomorrow,’ [the company’s corporate slogan] while prioritizing safety, sustainability and responsible business practices.

“The Ibadan factory is not just a manufacturing facility; it is an integral part of the Nigerian community and we are continuously committed to making a positive impact on the lives of those around us,” she said.

Erewa-Meggison stated that the anniversary celebration will serve as a tribute to the accomplishments and successes of the factory. “This is an opportunity to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of all employees, partners and stakeholders who have played a vital role in shaping our growth and journey,” she added. “We look forward to celebrating more milestones and positive contributions of the factory.”