FDA Denies Blu Marketing of 5 Flavored Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continued its de-facto flavor ban and issued marketing denial orders (MDOs) to Fontem US LLC for four Blu disposables and one Myblu brand e-cigarette product.

The currently marketed products that received an MDO are:

Blu Disposable Menthol 2.4%

Blu Disposable Vanilla 2.4%

Blu Disposable Polar Mint 2.4%

Blu Disposable Cherry 2.4%

Myblu Menthol 1.2%

After reviewing the company’s premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs), the regulatory agency determined that the applications lacked sufficient evidence to demonstrate that permitting marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health, which is the standard legally required by the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, according to a press note.

“The application lacked sufficient evidence regarding harmful and potentially harmful ingredients in the aerosol for one product and battery safety for several products,” the release states. “Additionally, the applicant did not present sufficient data demonstrating that the new products have a potential to benefit adult smokers, in terms of complete switching or significant cigarette use reduction, that would outweigh the risk to youth.”

While the FDA has approved 23 vaping products, none have been a flavored product. Last month, the agency also issued Fontem US, LLC MDOs for its Blu PLUS+ brand e-cigarette products. Fontem is expected to appeal the FDA decision.