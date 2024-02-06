BAT Makes Board and Committee Changes

Sue Farr and Dimitri Panayotopoulos will step down from BAT’s board at the end of the company’s annual general meeting on April 24, 2024, having served as nonexecutive directors for nine years.

As a result of these departures, BAT is changing the role of senior independent director and the composition of the audit and remuneration committees.

After the conclusion of the company’s annual general meeting, Holly Keller Koeppel will be appointed as senior independent director, succeeding Farr. Koeppel has been a nonexecutive director of the company since July 2017, and she is currently chair of the audit committee and a member of the nominations committee. Darrell Thomas will be appointed as chair of the audit committee, succeeding Koeppel, who will remain a member of the audit committee. Kandy Anand will be appointed as chair of the remuneration committee, succeeding Panayotopoulos.

Luc Jobin said, “I would like to thank both Sue and Dimitri for their extensive contribution to the board over their tenures. I would also like to thank Holly for chairing the Audit Committee since 2019. I look forward to welcoming Holly, Darrell and Kandy to their new roles.”

The above proposals are subject to reelection of each of the directors at the 2024 annual general meeting.