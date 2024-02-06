Ozgo Steps Down as Cigar Association President

David Ozgo is moving on from his position as president of the Cigar Association of America (CAA).

In a statement, the CAA acknowledged Ozgo’s committed service to the association.

“In his time at CAA he modernized the association’s public relations and social media capability,” the organization wrote on its website. “His op-eds and interviews have been valuable in communicating industry positions. Additionally, his hard work brought in several new members. We wish David all the luck on his next venture.”

CAA’s board of directors will be embarking on a search for new executive leadership.