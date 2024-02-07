KT&G Posts Record Revenue in 2023

KT&G posted revenue of KRW1.45 trillion ($1,09 billion) and operating profit of KRW198.6 billion in the fourth-quarter of 2023. For the full-year, the company reported record revenue of KRW5.872 trillion and operating profit of KRW 1.168 trillion.

KT&G’s record annual revenue was driven mainly by the performance of its overseas combustibles business. The overseas combustibles business reported record annual revenue of KRW1.14 trillion. The combined annual revenue of KT&G’s three core business areas, which also include next-generation products (NGP) and health functional foods, reached KRW3.31 trillion, a 1.1 percent increase year on year.

KT&G’s NGP business sold 8.24 billion sticks overseas and 5.71 billion sticks in South Korea, reflecting growth rates of 43 percent and 14.4 percent, respectively.

KT&G achieved an all-time high total overseas sales volume of 61.4 billion sticks, surpassing 60 billion sticks for the first time.

KT&G projects its annual revenue and operating profit to exceed growth rates of 10 percent and 6 percent, respectively, in 2024. It expects its consolidated year-on-year revenue growth to exceed 15 percent. Additionally, the operating profit from the core business areas is expected to grow 31.5 percent, year on year.

“Last year was a year dedicated to the successful implementation of a business transformation strategy that focuses on the core business areas, KT&G wrote on its website. “This year, we will continue to strengthen the competitiveness of the core business areas, expand a sustainable business portfolio, and faithfully carry out the shareholder return policy.”