Contemplating the Fallout

The Impact of the Measures

Though the measures are specifically designed to tackle youth vaping, there will naturally be an impact on the industry as a whole. We may see surging youth popularity for modern oral nicotine pouches, new product categories emerging or a trend toward heated tobacco. It is important that these products do not follow the same path as disposable vapes in terms of youth appeal so that their access can be retained for adult smokers wishing to quit combustible cigarettes. This means robust regulation, regulatory enforcement and responsible behavior from manufacturers and retailers.

Manufacturers of disposable vapes will now be looking for ways to engineer their products so that they can remain on the market. The technology used in disposable vapes is not necessarily disposable; the batteries are capable of many charge cycles, and it would not be difficult to engineer replaceable tanks. It may be that disposables manufacturers switch to reusable systems, such as pod-type vapes, and keep the look and taste as similar as possible to current products. The “new powers to restrict vape flavors” may be important in ensuring these amended devices are not as appealing to children.

The government will need to set out a legal definition of disposable vapes and clarify how the ban and restrictions will be implemented. For instance, at this stage, it is unknown whether there will be any additional requirements regarding the notification process and whether manufacturers must submit additional product information to remain compliant with the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016 (TRPR).

Unless more detail is provided in the legislation, loopholes could appear that manufacturers and retailers might seek to exploit. For example, it is illegal to sell vapes to under-18-year-olds in the U.K., but retailers could still give out disposables to children as free samples. Following recommendations by the Khan review, in April 2023, the government announced that it would be closing this loophole.

There are concerns among U.K. ministers that some manufacturers may adapt their disposable vapes to circumvent the ban. According to The Guardian, ministers are “eliminating ruses such as attaching charging points to them [disposable vapes].” Interestingly, when asked about manufacturers adding USB charging points to unrefillable vapes to avoid the ban, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins commented: “That’s incredibly cynical [to ask], and it shows, if you like, the battle that the government is prepared to take on.”

There are also concerns that on-the-spot fines will not be sufficiently high to prevent unscrupulous retailers from selling to under-18-year-olds. After all, it is currently illegal to sell any e-cigarette to youth, but the problem prevails. With £30 million announced to fund HM Revenue and Customs, Border Force and Trading Standards, it will be interesting to see if the amount is sufficient to tackle the issue of illegally imported and sold products.

It will also be interesting to see if any further measures are introduced for products popular with young people, perhaps to target reusable vapes that are specifically designed to look like something else a child might have on their person, such as a highlighter pen or mascara.