Italy: BAT Fined Over Heated-Tobacco Ads

BAT’s Italian division has been fined €6 million ($6.4 million) for “misleading advertising of a heated-tobacco product,” according to Barron’s. Amazon was fined €1 million for the same reason.

According to the AGCM watchdog, BAT and Amazon advertised the Glo Hyper X2 and Glo Hyper Air devices without making “information about the tobacco/nicotine consumption connected to the use of these devices and the prohibition of their sale to minors” clear.

The products were marketed “as simple electronic devices and mere design objects,” the watchdog said.

“This is seriously misleading conduct, which induces the customer to buy a product that poses health risks and is banned for minors,” the authority said.

An investigation into the marketing of the heated-tobacco products began in April 2023.

BAT plans to appeal the fine, according to Bloomberg.

“We are clear that our products are for adults only, and we adhere to the highest standards of conduct to prevent underage use of any nicotine product,” a BAT Italia spokesperson said. “We cooperated with Italian authorities and implemented all suggested changes to our marketing immediately. While we acknowledge the decision, we plan to appeal.”