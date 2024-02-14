Replica 2.0 Team to Meet in Catania

The Center of Excellence for the Acceleration of Harm Reduction (CoEHAR) will hold the Annual International Meeting for its Replica 2.0 project in Catania, Italy, March 25–29.

The Replica project is one of CoEHAR’s most successful projects, according to the organization. In the last couple of years, the research team replicated and validated the results from well-known international studies in the field of tobacco harm reduction.

The project benefits from its collaboration with an international network of independent laboratories all around the world, which includes the Universitas Padjadjaran in Indonesia, the Institute of Research and Development Nosmoke in Greece, the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Kragujevac in Serbia, the Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, the Temple University-SHRO in the United States and Kazan Federal University, Russia.

During the event, the Replica team will discuss lessons learned, harmonize standard operation procedures for the project and continue the laboratory training emphasizing critical steps for harmonization.

On March 29, CoEHAR will host the ceremony for its Talent Research Award.

