Snus Documentary to Screen in Spain

Somos Innovacion announced the avant-premiere of the documentary How Sweden Stopped Smoking by award-winning Polish director Tomasz Agencki. The screening will take place on Feb. 27 at Espacio Balboa in Madrid and will include a panel discussion with leading experts in health and activism.

This documentary delves into the story of how Sweden became a smoke-free nation. Through interviews with scientists, doctors, innovators and artists, Agencki spins a tale that examines the complex interplay of science, politics, history and personal will behind this “Swedish miracle.”

“We are excited to share this inspiring story about the courage and creativity that made a healthier future possible for Swedes,” says Federico N. Fernandez, CEO of Somos Innovacion, in a statement. “We believe the lessons from Sweden’s journey can guide other nations to achieve the same progress.”

Following the screening, a panel of experts composed of Fernando Fernandez Bueno, oncologic surgeon and prominent anti-smoking opinion leader; Josep Maria Ramon Torrell, head of the Tobacco Treatment Unit at Bellvitge Hospital and professor of medicine; Julio Ruades, popular YouTuber and spokesperson for the Spanish Association of Personal Vaporizer Users; Federico N. Fernandez, CEO of Somos Innovacion; and moderated by Carmen Escrig, coordinator of the Spanish Medical Platform for Tobacco Harm Reduction will share unique perspectives and discuss key lessons that inspire other nations to follow Sweden’s example in the fight against smoking.

Space is limited. Reserve free tickets on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/SueciaLibreDeHumo. This avant-premiere is in-person only; it will not be streamed.