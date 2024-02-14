Vaping Altering Senses: Study

Research from the University of Otago shows that a side effect of vaping may be a distaste for “sweet” smells, reports the Otago Daily Times.

The study had more than 200 participants who vaped regularly, occasionally or never. It aimed to assess potential impacts of vaping on taste and smell.

The results showed that nonvapers found “sweet” smells more pleasant than vapers, according to Jessica McCormack, researcher from the university’s Department of Food Science.

The distaste may be a result of vapers’ overexposure to sweet vape flavors, according to McCormack.

Study participants rated pleasantness and intensity of smell and taste samples and did a sensory detection test where they guessed between plain water and the taste or smell at a very low concentration.

Results showing a smell dysfunction and taste changes in vapers were consistent with studies looking at smokers, McCormack said.

“We still have more we need to know about what the mechanisms might be here—is it related to the use of flavors or nicotine or a combination?”

The study was conducted in collaboration with the National Institute for Health Innovation and published in the journal Appetite.