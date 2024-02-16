KT&G Finalizes Second CEO Shortlist

KT&G’s CEO candidate recommendation committee finalized the selection of candidates to be included in the second shortlist for the next CEO position. The candidates are Chul-ho Her (CEO of Korea Ginseng Corp.), Gye-hyun Kwon (former vice president of Samsung Electronics), Kyung-man Bang (senior vice president of KT&G) and Seok-joo Lee (former CEO of AK Holdings).

In selecting the candidates, the committee assessed to what extent the qualifications and competencies of the eight candidates on the first shortlist align with the five key competency criteria required for a CEO, which include management expertise, global expertise, strategical thinking skills, stakeholder communications and universal morality and ethical awareness.

The committee plans to conduct face-to-face interviews with each candidate on the second shortlist and name the final candidate following the committee resolution next week. The CEO will be officially appointed at the annual general meeting of shareholders in late March.

In a press note announcing the second shortlist, KT&G reiterated its commitment to fair and transparent CEO selection process. In late 2023, shareholder Flashlight Capital Partners urged KT&G to select its next CEO in a more transparent manner.

“The CEO candidate recommendation committee is fully committed to ensuring the transparency, fairness and objectivity throughout the candidate assessment process, adhering to the principle of maximizing the interests of all shareholders and the future value of the company,” said Myung-chul Kim, chairman of the KT&G CEO candidate recommendation committee.

“After conducting in-depth interviews with each candidate, we will determine and announce the most suitable candidate for the next CEO position, possessing the leadership qualities necessary to drive KT&G to greater heights of a global leading company.”