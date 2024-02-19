Li Volti Reconfirmed Director of CoEHAR

The Center of Excellence for the acceleration of Harm Reduction (CoEHAR) has reappointed Giovanni Li Volti as its director for the next four years.

“Following the path already undertaken by Riccardo Polosa, founder of CoEHAR, our center is today considered the most influential and productive in the world in the field of research applied to the harm reduction,” Li Volti said in a statement acknowledging the reappointment.

“A recognition that has led our university to be celebrated and rewarded several times for the productivity of its members, for innovation in the scientific field and for the large and important internationalization actions that have brought to Catania, in just five years, more of 150 researchers and stakeholders from all over the globe, interested in our activity.

“The trust expressed by all of you honors me and motivates me even more to dedicate my energies, and what I have learned so far, to guarantee the success of scientific research in the sector of reducing smoking harm, and to follow the immense work carried out from the entire CoEHAR team and its founder and mentor.

“The international successes of CoEHAR are the victories of a team and of the great excellence of Catania research. I look to the future with optimism and hope to work in close collaboration with everyone to achieve new shared and far-sighted goals.”

Tobacco Reporter profiled CoEHAR in its January 2024 print edition and online (see, “Reviewing their Peers”).