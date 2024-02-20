KT&G Achieves Leadership Grade from CDP

KT&G has been selected as a leading company (Leadership Grade) in the climate change response and water resource management sectors by the global environmental assessment organization CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project).

Following last year, KT&G has achieved the top grade in the Leadership category in both climate change response and water resource management. In particular, in the water resource management sector, it has risen from Leadership A- last year to the highest grade, A, with only three domestic companies in South Korea receiving an A grade out of the 100 winning companies worldwide. The climate change response sector maintained its Leadership A- grade from last year.

KT&G established its medium-term to long-term environmental management vision, 2030 Green Impact, in 2021 and has been practicing ESG management to achieve carbon neutrality throughout its value chain. It has set greenhouse gas reduction targets contributing to limiting the rise in global temperatures to within 1.5 degrees Celsius and achieved a 7.5 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from domestic and overseas facilities as of 2022 (compared to the base year of 2020). Additionally, it has enhanced the reliability and objectivity of greenhouse gas emission data by undergoing third-party verification for the emissions in its supply chain.

In the water resource management sector, KT&G has set a goal to reduce water usage in domestic and overseas manufacturing facilities by 20 percent by 2030 compared to 2020 and is implementing measures to achieve this target. KT&G plans to systematically practice environmental management in the future through the expansion of renewable energy use, water recycling and energy efficiency enhancement.

CDP, founded in the U.K. in 2000 as a nonprofit organization, requests environmental management information disclosure from over 23,000 companies worldwide and conducts analysis and evaluation of this information. It is also recognized as a credible sustainability assessment organization along with Morgan Stanley International.

“We have been recognized as an excellent company by CDP for our climate change response and systematic water resource management capabilities in line with global standards,” said a KT&G representative in a statement. “We will continue to promote genuine ESG management, including leading the acceleration of the transition to a circular economy.”