A New Reality

Two years into the Ukrainian conflict, tobacco businesses still scramble to adapt.

Since Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border on Feb. 24, 2022, tobacco business on both sides of the conflict has been a roller-coaster ride. As the second anniversary approaches, tobacco companies have yet to fully adapt to the new reality.

In 2022, sweeping Western sanctions triggered massive disruptions in the supply of raw materials for tobacco factories in Russia and Belarus. The logistics havoc that followed the first EU sanctions packages took a heavy toll on production costs. Besides, the restrictions directly prohibited the delivery of some raw materials to the country.

Nearly two years since, this issue is yet to be fully solved, according to Sergey Glushkov, head of the communications department at Japan Tobacco International Russia.

“Two years ago, 100 percent tobacco and more than 90 percent of nontobacco materials were produced abroad. However, after necessary raw materials were included in the list of dual-use products and were placed under the U.S., EU and Japanese sanctions, tobacco companies operating in Russia started diligently looking for suppliers in China, India and other markets,” Glushkov said on the company’s social media networks in Russia.

In addition, to mitigate risks, the company puts a lot of effort into import replacement. JTI Russia has localized foil, plastic film, cardboard packaging, most paints and some raw materials. As a result, the share of localized raw materials has nearly tripled compared to pre-sanction times, though it is still falling miles short of the desired level.

Raw material supply is still a pressing issue, which is far from being sorted out, Glushkov admitted.

There are many reasons why sanctions keep executives of the Russian tobacco factories awake at night. As Western technologies are no longer available on the Russian market, modernization issues also come to the fore.

Some necessary equipment and production lines are nearly impossible to get, Glushkov stated, adding that this situation might push factories to somehow rejiggle operations. He didn’t elaborate, only admitting that this would incur costs.

Numerous reports indicated that Russian businesses find creative and effective ways of circumventing Western sanctions, sourcing necessary raw materials in third countries like Turkiye, China, Kazakhstan and Georgia.

However, as Western countries double down on their efforts to close the existing loopholes allowing Russian firms to bypass the restrictions, this work is growing trickier by the day. U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order in December announcing secondary sanctions on foreign banks suspected of supporting Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.

This move has seemingly hit the target, as banks in Turkiye, one of the largest hubs for re-exporting Western goods to Russia, have started closing Russian corporate accounts following threats of secondary sanctions from the United States, the local press reported, citing market players.

There are problems in China as well. A major Chinese bank for Russian importers, Chouzhou Commercial Bank, ceased operations with Russian and Belarusian companies. Occasional reports indicate difficulties Russian business has in other jurisdictions.