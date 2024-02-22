Altria to Use Bluetooth to Prevent Youth Use

Altria is finalizing submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Njoy products in blueberry and watermelon flavors, according to Billy Gifford, Altria CEO, reports BNN Bloomberg. The company is currently waiting for a decision from the FDA on a menthol version.

The fruit-flavored products would use Bluetooth technology to prevent underage use, though the company has not detailed how it will do so.

“We’ve demonstrated the age-gating restrictions are effective at preventing underage access in virtually all cases,” said Gifford at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference yesterday.