Ispire Technology Adds Partners for Joint Venture

Ispire Technology Inc. has partnered with Touchpoint World Wide Inc. dba Berify, a platform specializing in linking physical products to the digital world, digital engagement and brand protection, and Chemular International Inc., a multidisciplinary regulatory consulting firm, to form a joint venture.

The joint venture will look to expedite innovation in the e-cigarette technology space, including the development of secure, user-friendly solutions for age verification and age-gating nicotine vapor devices.

Leveraging Berify’s multi-patented technology, Chemular’s regulatory consulting and premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) knowhow and Ispire’s hardware expertise, the joint venture will introduce an industry-standard age verification solution for vapor devices as well as the submission of PMTAs that incorporate technologies across the U.S. e-cigarette market, such as: next-generation e-cigarette hardware with a user-friendly point-of-use age verification and geo fencing capability that eliminates use of hardware in certain designated areas such as schools and sensitive areas; e-cigarettes with end-to-end a range of dynamic features such as authentication, direct-to-consumer engagements and exclusive offerings built on the foundations of blockchain technology; and a real-time biometric identity platform for user access controls, creating added security and reliability that deters counterfeiting.

“By combining our collective expertise in hardware, blockchain and regulatory consulting, we aim to set a new standard for age verification, security and overall quality in the e-cigarette space,” said Ispire Technology Co-CEO Michael Wang in a statement. “Our hope is that this JV [joint venture] will be a large step forward in innovative device control, safety, counterfeit prevention and enhanced user experiences that increase overall market and consumer satisfaction.”

“The U.S. market is ripe for technological disruption that addresses age verification, safety and counterfeit issues,” said Berify founder and CEO Dan Kang. “Our mission is also to create smart products that generate a new level of consumer satisfaction. We plan to achieve this by leveraging our blockchain authentication, tokenized rewards and creating true decentralization while keeping companies in control of their products and data.”

Kevin Burd, CEO of Chemular, added, “Our commitment is not only to create next-gen vapor devices but also to elevate market education. This venture includes additional partnerships that will bring together biometric identity and access control, ensure the solution is embedded into vapor devices during manufacturing and provide safety, security and privacy for consumers. It is also a testament to our dedication to positively shaping the future of vape hardware innovation.”