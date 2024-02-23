PMI Resumes Leaf Purchases in Tanzania

Philip Morris International will build a cigarette factory in Morogoro and buy at least 12 million kg of Tanzanian tobacco annually over the next five years, reports The Citizen. The company hasn’t purchased leaf from Tanzania since 2017.

According to Minister of Agricultura Hussain Bashe, PMI has partnered with another firm in Tanzania to build a cigarette factory, which he says may commence operations toward the end of 2024.

Tanzania tobacco farmers produced 120 million kg in the most recent growing season. This year, they are expected to cultivate 200 million kg.