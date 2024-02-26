Ireland: Illegal Factory Shut Down

Irish Revenue and Customs officers, in cooperation with the national police service, shut down an illegal tobacco factory in north Dublin, seizing over €630,000 ($683,550.55) worth of cigarettes, reports the BBC.

Customs officers confiscated 758,000 illicit Marlboro cigarettes and over 1.4 metric tons of raw tobacco.

If sold legally, the seized products would have generated €500,000 in tax revenue for the Irish government.

The equipment in the facility is believed capable of producing over 250,000 cigarettes an hour along with pre-processing and packaging facilities.