Habanos Reports $721 Million Turnover

Corporacion Habanos generated revenues of $721 million in 2023, up 31 percent compared to the previous year.

“The achievements of Habanos S.A. during 2023 are the result of the recognition of the unique origin of our tobacco, the strength and prestige of our brands, and, of course, the passion shared by all those involved in this fascinating world of Habanos,” Habanos’ co-presidents Maritza Carrillo Gonzalez and Luis Sánchez-Harguindey were quoted as saying in a press note.

“Thus, we celebrate 30 years of Corporacion Habanos, S.A., offering unparalleled moments and experiences to all lovers of premium tobacco in every corner of the world.”

With 27 brands and a presence in more than 130 countries, Habanos attributed its performance to “excellence, tradition and innovation.”

The company’s products are available on five continents. During 2023, the markets that contributed most to Habanos’ sales volume were Spain, France, China, Germany and Switzerland. By region, Europe remains the leading market for Habanos, accounting for 56 percent of total sales value, followed by Asia (21 percent), the Americas (13 percent) and Africa and the Middle East (10 percent).

In 2023, the company launched 31 new products, including Cohiba Siglo de Oro, Cohiba Ideales, Romeo y Julieta Cupidos, Hoyo de Monterrey Monterreyes No. 4 and Bolívar New Gold Medal.

During the Habano Festival this week, the company will be unveiling several additional products.