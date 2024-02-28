Sindh Bans Shisha and E-cigs in Public

The government of Sindh, Pakistan, has banned the use of shisha and e-cigarettes in public places. The government directed authorities to implement the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Nonsmokers Health Ordinance 2002.

The ban includes hotels, restaurants, parks, cafes and picnic areas; however, the ordinance is not being implemented in “true and spirit,” according to Pakistan Today.

The health department has directed authorities to “take relevant action against the violators” of the ban.