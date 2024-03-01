After Disposables

Since the beginning of 2023, the evolution of disposable e-cigarettes has undergone a remarkable surge. For many, the exterior appearance of these products has transformed so swiftly that some manufacturers express concern that their latest models could become outdated before even hitting the market. The size has shifted from compact to large, the weight from light to heavy and the e-liquid tank from small to enormous. The rapid evolution of disposables suggests that the category is approaching the culmination of its development.

One noteworthy change, above all, is the incorporation of screens on these products. While screens have appeared on vapor products before, recent developments significantly differ, particularly from those on open systems. Within just one year, screens have evolved from simple black-and-white displays to color ones then to TFT-LCD, and some brands have now introduced new products with LED touch screens. The on-screen features change from display of battery life and e-liquid contents to fancy animations ranging from alien UFOs shooting off to fireworks blasting, and they seem to emerge one after another. One might question: Are these high-end features really necessary for a disposable vape product priced at $30?

As a scholar closely studying the industry over the past two decades, I strongly believe that the integration of screens on disposable vapes marks a significant breakthrough in vape products and could mean the evolution of vapor toward an advanced step. Interactivity is poised to become the defining characteristic of next-generation e-cigarettes. This interactivity fosters a dialogue between end users and other stakeholders in the industry chain.

Currently, a major obstacle hindering the expansion of vapor to those who seek RRPs is the lack of communication among manufacturers, sellers, end users and regulators. When end users visit a shop, they often lack knowledge about why they are buying an e-cigarette and what product suits their needs. Shop assistants, with varying levels of expertise, recommend products, and some may lack technical knowledge about flavor differences. Neither end users nor sellers often realize that tobacco harm reduction (THR) is the real selling point of vape products. However, a smart device could facilitate communication between end users, manufacturers and sellers, allowing real smoking experiences to be reported to manufacturers for them to conduct consumer-oriented innovation. During my keynote speech at GTNF 2023 in Seoul, I emphasized the concept of a regulatory sandbox. Such a sandbox would only be viable with the presence of a smart vape device. It would enable vape products to be regulated in a closed loop, fostering innovation by allowing regulators to monitor real-time product testing. Enterprises would receive regulatory feedback promptly, adjusting their research and development accordingly. This approach enhances regulatory efficiency and ultimately builds trust among regulators, enterprises and consumers. Thus, the transition will be achieved from “wait and improve” to “test and innovate.”