Battening Down the Hatches

Forwarding businesses that are specialized in the shipping and storage of tobacco have gone through some challenging years: The Covid-19 pandemic led to a scarcity of containers and caused shipping rates to skyrocket in 2020–2022. The situation eased in 2023 when inflation tempered demand and eventually even reversed the supply and demand balance.

The end of last year, however, brought about a new test for the sector. Just as global supply chains returned to normal, the Houthis, a Shia Islamist political and military organization that emerged from Yemen in the 1990s, began attacking container ships and oil tankers passing through the southern Red Sea and even hijacked one of the vessels.

The attacks with ballistic missiles and drones near the entrance to the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait—a vital corridor for global shipping—started Nov. 19, shortly after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in early October. The strikes are in retaliation for Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which by mid-February had killed around 27,500 civilians, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The Houthis claim that they target vessels linked to Israel and its U.S. and British allies, although ships associated with other nations have reportedly been hit as well.

There is strong evidence that Iran is bankrolling and arming the militants, who have meanwhile extended their attacks to include the neighboring Gulf of Aden. In response to the continuing attacks, U.S. and British forces have struck Houthi targets in Yemen to secure the waterway. The European Union is also planning a military operation to protect one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes.

Despite the airstrikes on the Houthis’ bases in Yemen, the rebel group’s drone and missile activity continues. Shipping companies began avoiding trade routes via the Suez Canal In December, rerouting their journeys via Africa’s Cape of Good Hope—a detour that greatly increases the time and cost of many shipments. According to data from supply chain platform Project44, the number of container vessels sailing through the Suez Canal fell by about 65 percent between December 2023 and the end of January 2024.