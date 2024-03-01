Chilling Effects

Is a U.S. menthol ban finally coming? The 2009 Tobacco Control Act exempted menthol cigarettes from its blanket ban on candy and fruit flavors. Menthol was left out, according to CNN, due to “serious lobbying from the industry.”

As the Washington Post reported, plans to finalize the rule have been made—and postponed—multiple times by the Biden administration. The announcement of a finalized rule was planned for this month.

The Food and Drug Administration first announced its “proposed product standards to prohibit menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes” back in April 2022. The stated purpose? To reduce appeal to and experimentation by youth that will lead to regular smoking addiction and to reduce disease and death among adults via fewer cigarettes smoked and more quitting. A ban is also “expected to reduce tobacco-related health disparities.” The ban would target making and selling not individual possession or use.

Concerns that banning menthol could exacerbate waning enthusiasm for Biden among Black voters appears to be one factor behind the delay. (Hoping to capitalize on this, one conservative group is reportedly testing menthol-focused ads on Black South Carolina primary election voters.) Four in five Black adults who smoke report choosing menthols.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a venerable advocacy organization for Black Americans, supports a federal menthol ban. In a Jan. 12 press release, its senior vice president of global policy called out “the relentless predatory marketing of menthol-flavored cigarettes, [which] has inflicted devastating consequences on Black communities.” This included ads in Black-oriented media, such as Ebony magazine, and sponsored events, such as the Kool Jazz Festival.

Other organizations, such as Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, have argued against singling out menthol for a ban. Sharpton has expressed concern that a menthol focus could increase over-policing of Black communities, pointing to the New York City police killing of Eric Garner, who was suspected of selling “loosie” untaxed cigarettes.