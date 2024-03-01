Habanos Attendees Roll Cigars at Factories for First Time

Activities during the 2024 Habanos Festival usually only vary slightly. However, this year, attendees were allowed to roll a cigar alongside professional rollers at one of four factories. It marked the first time the festival hosted its master rolling class in the same buildings where Habanos cigars are produced.

The venue change was a welcome addition, according to several festival attendees. A seasoned festival participant from Spain said he found the personal attention from rollers helped festival goers learn the challenging art of rolling cigars better than in a large conference room setting.

“It was really good. It was a nice addition to the festival,” he said. “I would say many more people rolled a smokable cigar than previous editions of the festival.”

The four factories where attendees could roll cigars were La Corona, Partagas, H. Upmann and El Laguito. La Corona has about 750 employees, 300 of which are dedicated rollers. The rollers produce brands such as Hoyo de Monterrey, Montecristo, Cuaba, Diplomaticos and San Cristobal de la Habana. A

At the H. Upmann Factory, H. Upmann, Montecristo, and Romeo y Julieta, and sometimes several sizes of Cohiba are produced. The Partagas is one of Havana’s iconic factories. Tobacco Reporter was only permitted to attend El Laguito, the legendary where many of Habanos’ premier marcas are produced.

Festival roller trainees were given a wooden board to roll, a “chaveta” tobacco leaf cutting blade, some vegetable glue, and an apron. Several factory rollers made rounds around the room helping festival attendees roll their cigars.

“I love this new idea,” said another participant. “This made the factory tour experience so interesting. Instead of just watching the rollers and visiting all the different rooms, you also got to roll a cigar there … It helped me appreciate how hard it is to do this kind of work.”

Many other attendees said they hope the tradition continues. The 2024 Habanos Festival is being held in Havana from Feb. 26 – March 1.