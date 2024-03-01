Ireland Preparing E-Cigarette Tax

The government of Ireland is working to introduce a tax on e-cigarettes in 2025, reports The Irish Times.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath confirmed that his department had started work with the revenue department to announce the tax in the next budget and introduce it next year.

McGrath cited the vaping industry’s “insidious” targeting of e-cigarettes toward young people as justification for the tax.

“There’s no doubt, but it is a deliberate policy,” he was quoted as saying. “In my mind, what is happening when you see all the attractive flavors and names, it’s definitely targeting young people and very successfully.”

While acknowledging that e-cigarettes are helping some smokers quit more harmful combustible cigarettes, McGrath also noted that there are many unknowns about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes.

He said it was important for the Department of Finance’s proposed tax to align with policies of other departments around e-cigarettes and vapes, such as the Department of Health and the Department of Environment.