More FDA Warnings for Illegal Vapes

The violations involve products sold under the Elf Bar/EB Design/EB Create, Funky Republic, Lost Mary brands.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned five more online retailers for selling flavored disposable vaping products.

On Feb. 28, the regulatory agency announced that the warning letters cite the sale of disposable e-cigarette products marketed under popular brand names such as Elf Bar/EB Design/EB Create, Funky Republic, Lost Mary, Hyde, Breeze and Cali Bars, according to a press release.

“Protecting our nation’s youth from the harms of tobacco products is crucial to our center’s public health mission,” said Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products in a statement. “We’re committed to continuing to use a data-driven approach to identify and prevent the sale of unauthorized tobacco products and to take compliance and enforcement action when appropriate.”