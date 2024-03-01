System Overload

In 2009, Congress passed the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, which gave the FDA broad authority to regulate the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of tobacco products. This includes decisions on whether new tobacco products can be marketed and evaluation of new tobacco product applications.

New tobacco products can be submitted for review through three pathways: substantial equivalence (SE), exempt from SE (EX), or premarket tobacco product application (PMTA). A fourth submission type, modified-risk tobacco product application, is not a pathway for new tobacco products but a pathway to obtain permission to make advertising “claims” specific to a particular product.

Historically, the applications accepted through the SE and EX pathways have been for cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and roll-your-own products. In August 2016, the FDA’s tobacco authority was extended to all “deemed” tobacco products, including electronic nicotine-delivery systems (ENDS), cigars, hookah and pipe tobaccos. In addition, in 2022, Congress passed a law clarifying the FDA’s authority to regulate tobacco products containing nicotine from any source (nontobacco-derived nicotine (NTN)). The vast majority of applications in the PMTA pathway have been for ENDS. Both the deeming rule and the NTN law led to a crushing number of new product applications submitted to the FDA in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

The CTP posts the estimated number of submissions that are currently at each step on a somewhat regular basis and then publishes the totals for the fiscal year. Unfortunately, the level of detail provided and the frequency for the updates has not been consistent. However, by making use of the currently available information (through fiscal year 2023), annual values for the process steps can be estimated. The data and information, primarily gathered from the Tobacco Product Applications: Metrics and Reporting webpage was collected and compiled for SE, EX and PMTA submissions. For new tobacco product applications, the procedures for the SE and EX pathways are identical, and the PMTA pathway includes an additional step: acceptance review, filing review (PMTA only), scientific cycle reviews and determination.

The enormous number of submissions from fiscal years 2020 and 2022 is working its way through the system, evident from the data, but the backlog indicates that the review process may have overwhelmed the CTP’s capabilities and distorts the internal process data.