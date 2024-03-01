The Invisible Advantage

Brand value is a nonphysical asset but one of the most important issues for every brand owner. Brand valuations are used for several purposes such as tax calculation, finance and marketing. They function as interpreters between the language of marketers and finance teams and provide structure for both to work together to maximize returns. Measuring such intangible assets is complex—the most common metrics on which brand performance and thus brand equity can be judged include market penetration, frequency of purchase, repeat purchase, customer loyalty and the ability of a brand to command a price premium versus other brands in its sector.

In 2023, the global value of intangible assets owned by the world’s largest companies stood at $61.9 trillion in 2023, up from $57.3 trillion one year previously, according to the Global Intangible Finance Tracker (GIFT) report, which is published annually by Brand Finance, an independent, U.K.-based brand valuation and strategy consultancy.

While tech giants like Apple (with intangible assets of $2.7 trillion) and Microsoft ($2.3 trillion) continued to lead the pack in the 2023 analysis, last year’s most intangible sector in relative terms, with 91 percent of total enterprise value, was tobacco and e-cigarettes, as companies invested heavily in proprietary technology and patented intellectual property around vaping devices to drive growth, according to Brand Finance.

In the company’s Tobacco 10 ranking, Marlboro remained the undisputed leader with a brand value of $34.74 billion followed by Pall Mall ($6.54 billion) and L&M ($6.35 billion). The list is dominated by combustible brands, but there are two noteworthy exceptions—smokeless tobacco brand Copenhagen and heated-tobacco product (HTP) IQOS.

Despite being the most intangible sector, tobacco products across all categories experienced significant brand value losses. “The performance decline witnessed in combustibles across extensive tobacco portfolios during the years 2022 and 2023 directly contributed to the decrease in brand value within our rankings,” explains Brand Finance’s global managing director, Richard Haigh. “Specifically, the decline in the volume sold of traditional oral cigarettes has been a consistent trend over the years. This can be attributed to reduced consumption and an accelerated shift in consumer preferences, leading to category switching. As we delve into the intricacies of this development, it becomes apparent that the challenges faced by combustible brands played a pivotal role in shaping the dynamics of brand value within the Tobacco 10 for 2023.”

BAT’s $31.5 billion impairment on the value of some of its U.S. cigarette brands last December resonates with Haigh’s observations. “The decision to write down the value of some of its brands was a bold step for BAT because despite the short-term pain, the reality is that the market for cigarettes is shrinking, and pretending otherwise would be irresponsible on the part of management,” he says.

Nevertheless, it is difficult to predict at this point who will need to follow BAT’s example. “The decision by BAT to impair its U.S. cigarette brands may not necessarily set a direct precedent for other companies. Each tobacco company’s considerations and actions are likely to be influenced by their unique brand portfolios, acquisition histories and strategic priorities within the evolving tobacco industry landscape.”