Versatile Verification

The illicit cigarette trade has reached a disturbing level: According to Euromonitor International, it accounted for just under 12 percent of global cigarette sales, excluding China, in 2022. Driven by higher taxes and consumers’ greater price sensitivity, it is expected to increase to just below 14 percent by 2027. The World Bank estimates that illicit tobacco trade causes tax collectors to miss out on $40 billion to $50 billion in revenues per year. Authorities have also identified it as a primary source of revenue for organized crime and terrorism.

Among the strategies aimed at combatting the problem are track-and-trace (T&T) protocols. Using serialization technology, these systems monitor the manufacturing and distribution of tobacco products.

The governing body of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) adopted the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade of Tobacco Products in 2012. Having entered into force in 2018, the treaty mandated the creation of a global tracking and tracing regime within five years to closely control and monitor the legal supply chain of tobacco products.

By September 2023, all 68 parties to the protocol had to have their T&T systems deployed. The required global information exchange mechanism, however, had not been established at that time, and the deadline for implementation is likely to be postponed further as such a global system requires international standards and guaranteed interoperability, and solutions to technical and regulatory challenges. The current generation of T&T systems hence remains limited to national or regional jurisdictions.

In the EU, which was the first to officially introduce a track-and-trace system, T&T has been mandatory for cigarettes and fine-cut tobacco under the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD2) since May 2019. As of May this year, other tobacco products such as pipe tobacco, chewing tobacco or nasal snuff must also be tracked and traced.

The process requires a highly developed IT infrastructure, as the example of the EU experience has demonstrated. The system mandates that each tobacco package carry a unique identifier (UI) code that has to be requested by European manufacturers or importers of tobacco products for each individual pack from an independent organization appointed by EU member state authorities.

The UI code must be scanned and recorded all along the distribution chain and transmitted to both the manufacturer’s and the EU database, thus enabling authorities to trace and authenticate tobacco products. Manufacturers and importers must install and integrate a database, a so-called primary repository, to store all data related to each individual package. This information is copied into a secondary repository that is operated by another independent third party appointed by the European Commission.

