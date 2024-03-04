PMI Sued Over Zyn

In the first major legal challenge to oral nicotine pouches, a consumer has sued Philip Morris International over its popular Zyn brand, saying the product is addictive and harmful to young people, reports BNN Bloomberg.

The plaintiff, Bailey Wolters, alleges addiction and dental issues as a result of his Zyn use. The lawsuit says that the pouches deliver more nicotine than cigarettes, and that PMI benefits from “Zynfluencers” who promote the brand on social media.

The suit, which is seeking class-action status, also names as a defendant Swedish Match, which made the pouches before PMI bought it for $16 billion in 2022.

According to the plaintiff, the companies failed to warn consumers about the risk of addiction and other harmful effects like cognitive issues, cardiovascular injuries, gastrointestinal problems and gum disease.

PMI insists its pouches are intended only for existing users of nicotine products.

The case was brought by Schlesinger Law Offices, whose initial lawsuit against Juul Labs investors including Altria Group expanded into thousands of legal actions and led to Altria’s eventual settlement of $235 million.