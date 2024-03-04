U.S. Trade Commission to Probe ALD and Stiiizy

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will investigate oil vaporizing devices, components and products manufactured and sold by ALD Group and Stiiizy in response to patent violation complaints filed by Pax Labs.

Pax Lab has asked the ITC to issue a limited exclusion order and a cease and desist order.

In a note on its website, the ITC stressed that is has not yet made any decision on the merits of Pax Lab’s complaint. The ITC’s chief administrative law judge will now assign the case to one of the ITC’s administrative law judges, who will schedule and hold an evidentiary hearing. That judge will make an initial determination as to whether there is a violation of section 337 of the Tariff Act; that initial determination is subject to review by the Commission.

The ITC said it will make a final determination in the investigation at the earliest practicable time. Within 45 days after institution of the investigation, the ITC will set a target date for completing the investigation. ITC remedial orders in section 337 cases are effective when issued and become final 60 days after issuance unless disapproved for policy reasons by the U.S. Trade Representative within that 60-day period.