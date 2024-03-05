Belarus Bans 47 Vapes

Belarus’ State Committee for Standardization has banned 47 types of electronic cigarettes from sale, reports Novosti.

In January and February, authorities in the Gomel region identified traders that were selling electronic smoking systems that failed to comply with legislative requirements. Some vapes exceeded the permissible nicotine level of 20 mg per ml, while others lacked health warnings, declaration on usage limitations and expiration dates,

Many of the vapes were sold without documents proving compliance and safety of the product.

The dangerous products were withdrawn from sale, and authorities have taken administrative measures against their sellers.