Exhibitors Reveal Trends and Technologies at TPE

The recent Total Products Expo (TPE) revealed several new trends and technologies in the vaping business, reports Vapor Voice.

“Technologically, electronic devices are becoming more interactive with diverse features, and they are accommodating larger tank capacities based on consumer demands,” said Maryna Gudym, business development manager with Wingle Electronics Group, a consulting company focused on innovative products. “Disposable devices amalgamate the best features from previous pod mod and box mod devices, showcasing a revival of old technology trends in a new form factor.”

Many products presented at the TPE merged e-cigarette and oil vaporizer platforms. According to Gudym, the vaping industry is witnessing innovations in device construction and extended features that enhance user convenience and experience. Examples include devices with touch screens, large color displays, dual mesh coils and unique features like vibration feedback and magnetic connections, allowing users to customize flavor combinations.

Disposable pods are becoming increasingly sophisticated, integrating innovations such as rapid charging and new smarter technologies such as dual mesh coils. The innovations make it possible to design devices with a larger capacity and improve the taste. “This trend indicates a movement toward better quality and functionality in market offerings,” Gudym said.

There is also notable interest in alternative substances, such as ephedra-powered energy shots, kratom shots and kratom pouches, signaling the market’s exploration of new, modern ways to meet consumer needs with low or absent psychoactive impact. Additionally, the market is expanding beyond traditional vapes to include branching out into other tobacco segments with products like electronic hookahs. Several China-based companies are studying the demand for hookah and shisha tobacco and are offering new developments within the product segment.

Held from Jan. 30 through Feb. 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the 2024 TPE was the largest iteration of the event yet. Nearly 570 exhibitors were visited by an estimated 14,000 visitors.

Total Product Expo 2025 will take place Jan. 29–31, 2025, again at the Las Vegas Convention Center.