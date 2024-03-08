Analysts: UK Vape Tax Good for Tobacco Stocks

Citi analysts have identified the U.K. government’s new excise tax on vaping products as an encouraging development for BAT and Imperial Brands, reports Proactive.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed in his Spring Budget speech that vaping products would be subject to a new tax from October 2026. According to media reports, this move is designed to maintain a financial incentive for choosing vaping over smoking, complemented by a concurrent increase in tobacco duty.

The taxation framework will be based on nicotine content, with a three-tiered system imposing charges ranging from £1 ($1.28) per 10 mL to £3 per 10 mL in addition to the current 20 percent VAT.

This structured approach aims to regulate the vaping market further and aligns with the government’s health strategy by providing a less harmful alternative to traditional smoking.

Citi’s short research note said: “Although [Wednesday’s] confirmation of the planned levy on vaping comes as little surprise, we believe that alongside the proposed ban on disposable vapes from April 25, the regulatory risk/reward is skewing to the upside for both BAT and Imperial.”