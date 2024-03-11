Turning Point Brands Appoints Andrew Flynn CFO

Turning Point Brands (TPB) has appointed Andrew Flynn as the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO), effective on or before April 1, 2024. Flynn is replacing Louie Reformina, who will step down to pursue other opportunities.

Prior to joining Turning Point Brands, Flynn served as the CFO of Connected Cannabis Co., where he was responsible for bringing sustained profitable growth, expanding geographically and recapitalizing the company. In this role, Flynn operationalized and reshaped the finance, IT, legal and compliance organizations to meet business objectives. Before joining Connected, he served as senior vice president of Juul Labs. Earlier in his career, he served as vice president of finance at James Hardie Building Products and vice president of finance at Arrow Electronics. Flynn holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Colorado Denver.

“Turning Point Brands is one of the most innovative and well-capitalized companies in the industry. TPB’s iconic Zig-Zag and Stoker’s brands and market-leading distribution platform set it apart in this rapidly evolving space. As CFO, I look forward to working with the board and management team to maximize long-term shareholder value,” said Flynn.

“Andrew has led key initiatives across all areas of finance and broader strategic planning throughout his career. His diverse operating background and industry expertise ideally positions him to help us maximize the value of our brands, continue to modernize our organization, and grow our free cash flow,” said Graham Purdy, Turning Point Brands’ president and CEO.