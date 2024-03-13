Pyxus Achieves CDP Supplier Engagement Leadership Status

Pyxus International has been recognized by environmental nonprofit CDP as a Supplier Engagement Leader. Pyxus ranked among the top tier of companies featured on CDP’s Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for its effectiveness in working with its suppliers, particularly contracted growers, to address climate change.

Pyxus’ 2023 Supplier Engagement Rating ranked the company above the industry, North America and global averages and reflects its improved environmental performance, as evidenced by its 11 percent year-over-year reduction of value-chain-related emissions (scope 3), according to a company press release.

“Our sustainability journey cannot be traveled alone. Collaborating with our contracted farmers and other upstream suppliers to reduce our company’s scope 3 emissions is pivotal to achieving our carbon neutrality targets and delivering stakeholder value,” said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel in a statement. “We are honored to receive Supplier Engagement Leadership status, CDP’s highest level of recognition, confirming that we are truly working together to grow a better world.”

A company’s Supplier Engagement Rating is derived from information submitted during CDP’s annual climate change disclosure process and assesses a business’ governance, targets, scope 3 emissions and supplier engagement performance. In February, Pyxus achieved Leadership status in CDP’s climate change category.