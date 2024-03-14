Kazakhstan’s Ministry of National Economy wants to introduce excise taxes on high-end cigars and other luxury items, reports The Times of Central Asia.

The goals of the new taxes are “to equalize the socioeconomic situation of different segments of the population, to increase the nation’s revenue and to regulate consumption of certain goods,” according to the ministry.

In its proposals, the ministry acknowledged that potential reductions in consumption of the impacted luxury goods, along with the cost of administrating the new taxes, might offset any additional income generated.

The new amendments are also forecast to harmonize excise on general tobacco. Current legislation already provides for a gradual increase in excise taxes on cigarettes, which are due to reach $30.6 1,000 cigarettes this year.

The ministry’s document is publicly available for discussion until March 27, with the new tax code expected to be adopted in October of this year.