Finland Wants to Regulate Pouches Like Tobacco

The government of Finland wants to bring nicotine pouches under tobacco laws so that it can more effectively discourage consumption, reports YLE.

Among other measures, it wants to curb pouch nicotine levels to 20 milligrams per gram of product. In addition, the government wants to prohibit the online sales of nicotine pouches and limit the range of flavors, in an effort to reduce the products’ appeal to young people.

Under the proposals, retailers selling pouches would need to obtain a license, while importers would face restrictions.

The stated aim of the proposed legal reform is to prevent health risks and the use of oral nicotine among young people.

The widespread availability of strong nicotine pouches in Finland has reportedly reduced the smuggling of oral tobacco products from neighboring Sweden.