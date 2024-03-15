U.S. Federal Judge Gives Preliminary Approval in Altria Juul Settlement

A federal judge in California has given preliminary approval for a $45 million settlement between Altria Group and a class of consumers arguing that they paid more for Juul e-cigarettes than they would have if they had known how unsafe the products were, according to Top Class Actions.

The settlement will benefit a class of consumers who purchased Juul e-cigarettes from brick-and-mortar stores or online in the U.S. before Dec. 6, 2022.

The class action suit claims that consumers were not given accurate information about Juul e-cigarettes’ addictiveness and safety. The consumers argued that had they known the products were being unlawfully marketed to minors, they would not have paid as much for the e-cigarettes.

This settlement is part of a larger $235 million settlement by Altria to end Juul-related litigation at federal and state levels.

Those involved in the class action suit will be compensated based on the estimated total amount they paid for Juul products. Those who already submitted a claim for a separate $255 million settlement agreed to by Juul Labs will not be required to submit another claim.

“Instead, the amount each eligible class member receives will be increased by the additional funds made available due to the Altria class action settlement,” the motion for preliminary approval states.

The Juul Labs settlement was announced in December 2022.