BAT Share Buyback Begins

BAT’s program to buyback BAT ordinary shares using proceeds from its sale of shares in ITC Limited begins Monday, March 18, 2024. The final net proceeds received by the BAT Group from the sale were £1.57 billion ($1.99 billion), and the program will buy back £1.60 billion of BAT ordinary shares starting with £700 million in 2024 and the remaining £900 million in 2025. The program will end no later than Dec. 31, 2025.

The purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. The purchased shares will be canceled. The company has entered into an agreement with UBS AG London Brance to enable the purchase of ordinary shares for the initial stage of the program. UBS will purchase the company’s ordinary shares as principal, and the company will purchase such number of ordinary shares form UBS in accordance with the terms of the engagement.

The number of ordinary shares permitted to be purchased by the company is 223,590,721 ordinary shares. The program will be carried out on Recognized Investment Exchanges within the U.K. For the avoidance of doubt, no repurchases will be made in respect of the company’s American Depositary Receipts.