Baltimore Bans Nicotine at City’s Sports Stadiums

Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore, Maryland, signed a bill last week banning all tobacco and nicotine products in city stadiums.

Orioles and Ravens games were already smoke-free, as required by state law. But now, all tobacco and nicotine products are banned inside the gates.

Scott made the ban official. The ordinance banning tobacco and nicotine products extends to all stadiums and athletic facilities in Baltimore city – notably, Orioles and Ravens home games.

Locals and visitors are reacting to the new bill, according to media reports.

Bill Vickers from Boston supports the ban, emphasizing the importance of a family-friendly environment at the ballpark. “It’s a great idea, probably been a long time coming. It’s just you have families coming to the ballpark,” Vickers said.

Other residents say they would prefer a compromise. “I can always understand both sides of things. It’d be nice if there was just a designated area,” Kevin Robertson of Baltimore said.