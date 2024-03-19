Zimbabwe: Sales Reach $13 Million as Season Starts

Tobacco sales at Zimbabwe’s auction and contract floors has reached 1 million kg by day three of the marketing season. Farmers have earned $13 million so far, a 216 percent increase from the $4 million earned in the comparable period last year, according to The Herald.

Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) statistics show that there has been a 167 percent increase in volume sales by day three at both auction and contract floors, from 1,555,090 kg to 4,148,403 kg.

The average auction price is $3.15 per kilogram. Contract floors have recorded an average price of $3.11 per kilogram. The overall average price this year is $3.12 per kilogram, an 18 percent increase from the $2.63 per kilogram seen last year.

This year, there was a 201 percent increase in total bales and a 62 percent decrease in bale rejection.

The highest price seen on the auction floor was $4.99 per kilogram while the highest price on the contract floor was $6.50 per kilogram. The lowest price on both floors was $0.10 per kilogram.

“The $4.99 per kilogram price ceiling has not yet been broken, and we have noticed a worrying trend where contract pricing seems not to make use of the prices determined on the auction to inform their pricing,” said George Seremwe, chairman of the Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association (ZTGA). “This discord needs to be addressed by having more tobacco on auction for competition.”