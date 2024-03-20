New Zealand to Ban Disposables

New Zealand will ban the sale of disposable e-cigarettes, increase fines for retailers caught selling to those under the age of 18 and better regulate retailers, reports Reuters.

Following a rollback of the planned generational tobacco ban, the government has stated that it is committed to reducing smoking, though it is taking a different approach, which includes more regulation of vaping.

“While vaping has contributed to a significant fall in our smoking rates, the rapid rise in youth vaping has been a real concern for parents, teachers and health professionals,” said Casey Costello, associate minister of health.

“The coalition government is committed to tackling youth vaping and to continue to drive down smoking rates to achieve the smoke-free goal of less than 5 percent of the population smoking daily by 2025,” said Costello.

The new rules will include higher fines for retailers selling to underage individuals, a review of vape retailer licensing and a ban of all disposable vapes.