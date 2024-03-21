Zimbabwe: Cigarette Manufacturing Expected to Double

A cigarette manufacturing plant is under construction in Zimbabwe, with the expectation that it will increase manufacturing capacity by 50 percent, reports The Herald.

“(The) Cabinet would like to report that the value of local tobacco purchased has increased from $650 million in 2022 to $897 million in 2023,” said Jenfan Muswere, minister of information, publicity and broadcasting services. “Out of this amount, tobacco purchases using local financing were $61.4 million in 2022 and $73.2 million in 2023. For the 2024 tobacco marketing season, the recorded intentions for local financing amount to $81 million.”

“There are opportunities to increase the level of value addition and beneficiation of tobacco into cut rag and production of cigarettes, from 2 percent of total tobacco produced to 30 percent,” said Muswere. “Currently, seven cigarette manufacturers operate in Zimbabwe, with a combined production capacity of around 5 billion cigarette sticks per annum.

“An additional cigarette manufacturing plant is under construction, with a current production of 1.6 billion sticks per year. The plant will increase capacity by 50 percent in the first half of 2024.”