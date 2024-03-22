Hong Kong Mulls Duty-Paid Labels

Hong Kong officials are considering putting designated labels on tobacco products so they can be easily identified as duty-paid, according to acting Health Minister Libby Lee, reports rthk.hk.

Lawmakers expressed concern regarding efforts to combat illicit cigarettes following an increase in tobacco tax for the second year in a row. Lee noted that officials are looking into the feasibility of placing customs labels on duty-paid products and that progress will be reported in a few months.

Lawmakers Johnny Ng and Peter Shiu stated that the 12 people prosecuted since 2021 for promoting tobacco products was too low a number, noting that it is common to see flyers promoting illicit tobacco products being handed out at public housing estates.

Lee’s responded that it is difficult to enforce because officers cannot prosecute someone for holding flyers. She noted, however, that tobacco control officers remove around 50 websites monthly that sell illicit products, but they sometimes run into enforcement problems as well.

“When it comes to overseas websites, we also have difficulty closing these websites or taking enforcement actions,” said Lee. “However, we’ll set up enforcement efforts … and publicity.”